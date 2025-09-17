Mike Florio Wonders If Aaron Rodgers Regrets Signing With Steelers

Oh what a difference a week makes. From a four-touchdown outing that carried the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 34-32 win over his former New York Jets team to a tough Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio is offering the spiciest Aaron Rodgers take two weeks into his Steelers tenure.

“When you look at all the quarterback injuries now and there’s five quarterbacks who are injured and missing time, Rodgers may ask himself in a quiet moment if he should have just waited for a serious quarterback injury and not signed on with the team,” Florio told 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller Wednesday afternoon.

Sports’ most important position has already taken a beating early in the season. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is out three months and could miss the rest of the season. San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy and Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy may miss multiple weeks with their own injuries.

In theory, all could’ve been speculated as Rodgers’ landing spots had he opted against signing with Pittsburgh. The Bengals would’ve given him a high-flying offense. The 49ers a chance to stay close to home, Rodgers a California native. The Vikings to pair him with friend and QB guru Kevin O’Connell, a team Rodgers was loosely connected to this offseason.

But there’s nothing to suggest those teams definitively would’ve pursued Rodgers. Purdy and McCarthy will return sooner than later, making a hypothetical Rodgers signing tough to justify for short-term help. The Bengals would’ve been the most logical option, though Rodgers would be dealing with the same issues Pittsburgh’s facing. A shaky offensive line and questionable defense as obstacles to true contending status.

There’s nothing to suggest Rodgers is regretting his decision. For all of Pittsburgh’s struggles, it’s a 1-1 team with a winnable game this Sunday against the New England Patriots. Even after the Steelers’ to Seattle, Rodgers quipped that it’s only Week 2 and overreactions aren’t necessary or helpful. Rodgers has seemingly enjoyed his time with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh.

No matter where Rodgers would’ve signed, his team would’ve dealt with adversity. Every NFL team feels it. Even the Kansas City Chiefs, seemingly immune to it, are among the NFL’s 0-2 teams. Rodgers waiting out an injury that could not have been predicted and then trying to latch on and have success with the team midseason is hardly a better plan for success.

One thing is for sure. No one serves up Aaron Rodgers takes like Mike Florio.