Mike Florio Believes Steelers ‘Won’t Make The Playoffs’ If They Lose To Patriots

In Week 3, the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Foxboro to face the New England Patriots. Considering that they haven’t had a lot of success there, not winning in New England since 2008, that may not bode well for their chances. While the Patriots aren’t the juggernaut that they used to be, they’re starting to find their footing. Coming off a loss, the Steelers have a chance to get right this week, and Mike Florio thinks they need this win badly.
“Show me something, Mike Tomlin,” Florio said Friday on his Pro Football Talk podcast. “These aren’t the Steelers that I’m used to following. The Steelers have been defense and running game and opportunistic special teams. In two weeks, they’ve given up 63 points.
“And that opportunistic special teams play that they always make happened to them last week. This week, it’s the Patriots, against who Tomlin is 3-10. The only good news for Tomlin, against Mike Vrabel, he’s 3-0. The Steelers desperately need this one to get to 2-1 because the schedule gets harder. If they lose this game, they won’t make the playoffs.”
Saying the Steelers will miss the postseason based on the result of their Week 3 game is a slight stretch. Are there going to be major questions about the Steelers if they lose? Yes, because the Patriots aren’t among the AFC’s best. This should be a winnable game for the Steelers.
However, even if they lose, there will still be 14 games left. Being 1-2 isn’t a death sentence for their playoff hopes. In 2013, the Steelers started 0-4, and they still almost made the playoffs.
Counting out Tomlin’s Steelers too early is an easy mistake to make. There are a lot of different factors that could go into their potential loss to the Patriots. If they get blown out, then the perception around them will be more negative. However, they could simply suffer a bad break in a big moment. That wouldn’t be as bad.
The Patriots game should help the evaluation of the Steelers, though. They’ve got a lot of question marks, particularly on their defense. Florio is correct that the Steelers’ schedule has some tough opponents left on it. If the Steelers lose this week, they’ll need to get their bearings quickly. They can afford to lose to the Patriots, but they can’t afford to let that loss drag them down.