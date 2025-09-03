Merril Hoge Preaches Patience With Kaleb Johnson: ‘Might Take A Little Bit To Show His Full Potential’

Coming out of training camp and preseason action, the hype train for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie third-round pick Kaleb Johnson has seemingly slowed to a considerable crawl.

Johnson started strong during training camp, showing off his burst and acceleration in pad-less practices. Then, it transitioned initially to padded practices. He had a great showing at the Friday Night Lights practice in Latrobe. But after that, things really went quiet for Johnson, as Alex Kozora noted in his training camp grades at running back.

He had a tough transition to the NFL from a pass-protection standpoint and was rough as a receiver — two areas of his game that were question marks coming out of Iowa. In his preseason debut, he wasn’t able to show much as a runner behind poor blocking. He also had issues in pass protection, failing to get out quickly for a checkdown on a Mason Rudolph sack.

The next play, he dropped a pass.

Johnson bounced back well in the next two preseason games and showed flashes, but he’s not challenging Jaylen Warren for the RB1 role right now, like many believed he would right away. He is even listed behind Kenneth Gainwell on the depth chart as the Steelers’ RB3.

It’s no time to panic though. For former Steelers running back Merril Hoge, who appeared on the 102.5 WDVE Morning Show Wednesday, he’s preaching patience with Johnson.

“Well, I’ve always thought every player needs two years. Find out who they really are in their second year. Rarely does, I don’t care what the position is, do they come in and just make a massive impact,” Hoge said of Johnson, according to audio via DVE. “Studying him when he came out, I liked the overall skill set. I think he’s extremely fluid. I think he has some power and is a decisive runner. He has some explosive ability.

“In our league though, what happens and I think catches almost all runners off guard, unless it’s really the staple, is being a really decisive runner.”

Hoge added that the biggest challenge for a young running back like Johnson is being able to read defensive fronts, see how they’re going to defend, and being able to let your instincts take over after the snap. That can take young runners time to get a good feel for in the NFL.

Hoge would know, considering he spent eight years in the NFL, seven with the Steelers and one with the Chicago Bears.

In a zone-rushing attack that the Steelers utilize, it takes time to get on the same page with offensive linemen, getting a feel for how they operate at the line of scrimmage and what they are seeing from the defense. It’s a process with a lot of moving parts.

Add the running back being a rookie and adjusting to the NFL and it’s understandable why Johnson might not have been as good as many expected right out of the chute.

That doesn’t mean all is lost with Johnson. Hoge believes it’s just going to take some time, and the Steelers are fortunate they have the backfield depth to give Johnson some time to get his feet under him.

“I was impressed by his overall…how fast and fluid he is, how good is feet are,” Hoge said of Johnson. “And he doesn’t mess around. He doesn’t mess around in college. So just the overall IQ of the game might take him probably a little bit to show his full potential.”

Patience is key. The Steelers seem to have that with Johnson. Everyone else should, too. Play the long game here with Johnson. Warren is the RB1 and was recently rewarded with a contract extension. The team really likes Gainwell, too, as that versatile offensive weapon.

Johnson wasn’t as polished coming out of college as Najee Harris was four years ago, allowing for him to step right into the starting lineup, and that’s okay. The Steelers are in a good spot with Johnson and can afford to be patient.