McCorkle: Steelers’ Most Criticized Players Step Up In Vikings Win

Did any three players take more flak from Pittsburgh Steelers fans than Broderick Jones, Payton Wilson, and Keeanu Benton over the first three weeks? The flak was deserved as they contributed to significant issues on the team early on. But they each took a big step towards silencing doubters in the team’s 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

OT Broderick Jones

You would be hard-pressed to find anybody remaining who still believed in Jones after his first couple games this season. He allowed seven pressures and four sacks through the first two weeks, and his run blocking was somehow even worse.

He showed signs of life against the Vikings, and I’m not just talking about the absence of bad plays. Jones was involved in some key blocks. And lucky or not, he saved the game by recovering an Aaron Rodgers fumble.

Jonathan Greenard received Defensive Player of the Year votes last season after recording 12.0 sacks but was largely contained by Jones in this game. Jones has had issues with a soft inside shoulder and players crossing his face, but he didn’t allow Greenard to do that on the 80-yard TD pass to DK Metcalf. He absorbed the contact, set his hands, and dropped his anchor.

Jones has taken a lot of flak from the media and fan base dating back to last season. It can’t be easy to stay confident under those circumstances. But he did enough against the Vikings to lay a solid foundation. Now he just needs to build on it.

NT Keeanu Benton

Benton not only matched his total tackles through the first three weeks in one game, but he surpassed his single-season high in sacks Sunday against the Vikings. Benton is never going to be the space eater at nose tackle that 3-4 defenses were known for 20 years ago. The new era of NT play requires disruption and interior pressure. Benton brought that in a big way in Ireland.

His same old pass-rush move was getting stale? No problem. Here’s a swipe-rip to make quick work of Michael Jurgens on his way to a sack.

Benton played solid against the run, too. Here, he stayed low and used his leverage and length to hold firm at the line of scrimmage and scraped across the line to make a tackle for no gain.

With Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black, and Daniel Ekuale, the Steelers have enough complementary pieces to highlight each player’s skill set. Benton broke through the negativity surrounding his play and proved he can be part of the solution this season.

ILB Payton Wilson

People were already down on Jones and Benton, so Wilson had the highest expectations entering the year of anybody on this list. He was expected to take a big step in his second season and become an every-down linebacker next to Patrick Queen. Shaky play against the run and miscommunications in coverage tempered those expectations quickly, but Wilson responded with a standout performance in Week 4.

Wilson led the team with 13 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit. He also saved the game from spiraling out of control as he ran nearly 22.5 miles per hour to chase down WR Jordan Addison from behind and stop him just short of a touchdown. That tackle burned almost a minute of clock, which was a big factor as the Vikings mounted a comeback.

The division of labor between Wilson and Cole Holcomb will vary from week to week, but Wilson stopped the bleeding this game to prove he is still a player whose arrow is pointing up.

Star players are the ones expected to make the game-changing plays week in and week out. When three of the most maligned players on the roster do it, you know the team is headed in the right direction. If Jones, Benton, and Wilson keep trending upward, some of the team’s biggest early-season liabilities could turn into real strengths.