Marczi: Steelers Should Break Precedent To Get Something Done With Cam Heyward (No, Not That Precedent)

Even though it appears Cam Heyward will play for the Steelers on Sunday, his situation raises a point about the organization’s ongoing stubbornness in terms of contract structure. While the Steelers have shown flexibility in recent years, one position at which they haven’t budged could be complicating their relationship with Heyward at this point. It’s not so much their refusal to renegotiate prolonged contracts, but rather another matter.

On the whole, the Steelers avoid incentive-based deals like the plague. They do include them in quarterback contracts, including Aaron Rodgers’ one-year deal, but that is the exception. Cam Heyward rightly believes he outperformed his current contract, but the Steelers’ precedent leaves them in an inflexible position.

The thing is, other organizations have found themselves in a similar spot just this offseason, with positive resolutions. Yesterday, the 49ers resolved WR Jauan Jennings’ contract dispute with a $3 million incentive package.

Rather than forward money from next season, why don’t the Steelers break precedent and slap some incentives for Heyward to shoot for in 2025? I argued they should have done that last year, and especially in hindsight, they should have. That way, he has a chance to earn more money and really earn it. If he earns these incentives, it will be worth the money.

Now, you don’t want to abuse incentives in contracts because you can run into trouble. One issue the Steelers would have in giving Heyward incentives right now is what if he simply had a strong season? At what sack total, for example, would you give him incentives? Eight is a lot, but if you go lower, than those incentives are Likely to Be Earned. And you have to count LTBE incentives against the cap now, rather than pay them when they’re earned.

With days to go before the start of the regular season, it is not at all clear that the Steelers will in any way accommodate Cam Heyward’s push for more money, largely rooted in precedent. Heyward signed a modest two-year extension just last year. They don’t renegotiate contracts that are not expiring, except for franchise quarterbacks.

But along the way, the situation is causing potential ill will between Heyward and the Steelers. And in turn, it’s driving a wedge between the fans and Heyward, now the subject of resentment. While most fans recognize he is worth more than he is currently earning relative to the market, many also believe he needs to honor the contract he agreed to.

After all, the Steelers weren’t even trying to sign him to an extension last year. According to Heyward himself, they approached him about taking a pay cut. He was coming off a down year, but in 2024, he proved that decline in performance was only due to injury. Last season, he returned to All-Pro status, his play dwarfing his earnings.

Cam Heyward created the dilemma he’s in by taking security over betting on himself, which Connor Heyward believed he should do rather than sign the deal. Now he’s suddenly the bad guy in the eyes of many fans, and that can’t sit well with him. In my mind, the incorporation of some incentives is the tidiest solution that allows the Steelers to stick to some of their core precedents, even while shifting from another.