‘Makes Us All Really Comfortable’: Mike Tomlin Heaps Praise On Jabrill Peppers After Steelers Debut

Jabrill Peppers didn’t see any snaps in his first week as a Pittsburgh Steeler. That changed in a big way last Sunday. Playing against his former team, the New England Patriots, the Steelers gave Peppers a chance at revenge by sending him out with the rest of the starters on defense. He did well with that opportunity, and Mike Tomlin took notice.

“He certainly did, I thought he played with really good energy,” Tomlin said at his weekly Tuesday press conference. “He was productive, he made some tackles, he caused and recovered a fumble. But above all of that, I thought his experience showed. Although he was new to us, he was a really good communicator… And often times, levels of communication, you know, is an indication of understanding. And so the way he communicated, certainly, he displayed a high level of understanding, and that makes us all really comfortable.”

Peppers didn’t take long to make an impact. Although he didn’t officially get credit for this forced fumble, he made a massive play early in the third quarter. Peppers laid this hit on Antonio Gibson who lost control of the ball, and Peppers then fell on it to recover the fumble.

What Jabrill Peppers did get credit for was that fumble recovery, as well as six tackles. He was only on the field for 43 of the 71 plays that the Patriots ran, but he was steady when the Steelers needed him to be.

Above all of that, one of the most important things Tomlin mentions here is Peppers’ level of communication. That’s something the defense struggled with all of last season, and it’s continued into this year. The Patriots didn’t gash them with the pass quite as much as their first two opponents, but plenty of issues remained.

That’s the benefit to the risk of signing veterans after the season begins. A lot of times, it’s not a great sign that they’re still available. But Peppers has been around the game for a while. He knows how to communicate. It’s something his new teammates brought up in the week leading up to Week 2. On Sunday, he proved he can play a little bit, too.

The intensity Jabrill Peppers brought was something Pittsburgh needed. The safety position is a little complicated right now, and it may get a boost one DeShon Elliott returns from injury. For now, Peppers is making his argument for more playing time.