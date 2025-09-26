‘Makes It Look Easy’: Kevin O’Connell Has High Praise For Mike Tomlin

Being a head coach in the NFL is not an easy job. And although Mike Tomlin hasn’t had the playoff success he’s desired over the last decade, the consistency he’s brought to the Pittsburgh Steelers has been paramount in keeping them competitive.

For Minnesota Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell, one of up and coming head coaches in the league, there are a lot of things to learn from Tomlin.

“One of the things that I view as very important for me to be the type of head coach I want to be, is being authentic,” O’Connell said Friday via Vikings.com. “And I think Mike Tomlin is as authentic as anybody in our league. And that is why he’s so successful. ‘Cause being himself and leading as somebody with unbelievable leadership skills like he has, it makes it look easy sometimes. And it’s not. That’s where, just as a young coach, you take a lot from a guy like him.”

Tomlin’s made his money being the authentic, down to earth players coach that he is. It’s the reason he’s managed the Steelers to at least a .500 record year in and year out, despite the locker room issues or lack of talent he’s had to deal with.

This Sunday in Dublin, Mike Tomlin has a tall task ahead of him. The Vikings are a talented team, with a roster arguably better than any opponent the Steelers have faced so far. That doesn’t bode well, since Pittsburgh is still yet to play a complete game. They’ve won two close games thanks to some good fourth quarter play for Aaron Rodgers, but that probably won’t be enough to seal the deal with week.

Even though they’re missing their starting quarterback and running back, the Vikings’ offense is still a threat. Carson Wentz, standing in at QB, played quite an efficient game against the Bengals last Sunday. He completed 14 of his 20 passes, throwing two touchdowns in the process. And Jordan Mason kept the running game moving, picking up 116 yards on 16 carries.

Of course, Brian Flores’ defense is quite scary as well. He’ll throw a ton of disguises against a Steelers’ offense that’s been anything but consistent. Minnesota forced a whopping five turnovers last week, and got the best of Rodgers last year when he was with the Jets.

Kevin O’Connell and Mike Tomlin are two of the premier head coaches in the sport. Sunday, they get a chance to face off in a unique atmosphere. Although they’re thousands of miles from home, Croke Part will be full of black and gold come Sunday. We’ll see if Tomlin’s team is up to the task.