Luck Of The Irish: ‘Don’t Be Surprised If You Hear Renegade’ In Steelers’ Ireland Home Game (And A Vikings Logo)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in Ireland, set to face the Minnesota Vikings, and they should have a taste of home. That’s not just because of the Rooney family or their swanky accommodations, but also because they are the home team. As Andrew Stockey reported for WTAE, the NFL is letting them bring a taste of Pittsburgh with them.

“When the fans do come here from Pittsburgh, they’ll feel a little bit like Pittsburgh”, he reported, discussing the Steelers’ trip to Ireland. “You’ll have that giant Terrible Towel at the beginning of the game, the Steelers’ drumline, and though they won’t confirm it, don’t be surprised if you hear Renegade playing in the fourth quarter”.

I suspect I don’t have to explain Renegade to regular readers, but it is the classic Styx song that the Steelers play during home games in the fourth quarter when a big defensive stop is called for. Although they are in Ireland, this is technically a home game for the Steelers. There is one small but significant exception, though.

Previously, when international games were rare, the NFL painted the logos of both teams. That changed in 2019 when the league expanded the games, but now, with even further expansion, they have reversed course. That means when Steelers fans watch their team in Ireland, they will see a Vikings logo in one end zone. Chargers fans weren’t happy about seeing a Chiefs logo during their “home” win in Brazil.

Of course, it’s hard for any NFL team to have an international “home” game, because they are not home. The Steelers do have fair representation in Ireland due to the heritage of the Rooney family. The late Dan Rooney, former owner of the franchise, also served as US ambassador to Ireland.

As far as international connections with NFL teams go, the Steelers’ bond with Ireland is undoubtedly among the strongest. I’m sure if they are allowed to play Renegade, it will get quite the reaction from their international fans. But they’ll still have to look at that awful Vikings logo.

“New for this year, the logos or marks of both teams will appear in their respective end zones of all NFL international games”, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told The Athletic about the Chargers incident in Brazil, which the Steelers will also experience in Ireland. “It’s a fun element to further enhance the atmosphere as a big event and create a special look and feel for international games”.

Eagles vs Packers in Brazil last year

Chargers vs Chiefs in Brazil this year What do you notice? pic.twitter.com/EH0iQkkL7h — JPA (@jasrifootball) September 4, 2025

If the Steelers get a big stop after an Irish Renegade, all will be forgiven. Actually, even better would be if the Steelers don’t even need to employ Renegade. Given the rarity of the event, though, they will probably play it anyway, if allowed, for the fans.