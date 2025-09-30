‘Lot Of Ways To Create Explosives’: Arthur Smith Explains Steelers’ Reliance On YAC

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the league in yards after the catch (YAC), and that’s not just because they have outstanding athletes who can break tackles and run fast. It’s a philosophical approach to the changing landscape of the NFL and how defenses operate now.

“There’s a lot of ways to create explosives, and a lot of it, too, is part of the strategy. I think it helps when you don’t have to rely on just shots down the field,” Steelers OC Arthur Smith said in audio provided by the team. “It’s kind of in vogue, a lot of people are playing hybrid shell coverages. So I mean if you’re gonna put an extra guy deep, there’s usually—just do the math. There’s less guys underneath.”

When most people think of team speed in the receiving corps, they imagine Mike Wallace running a go route and catching a deep pass traveling 35 yards through the air. That type of play is occasionally available to the Steelers, but they are reimagining different ways to maximize their speed. Their solution so far has been to catch short and run long.

There is a reason why DK Metcalf’s average depth of target (ADOT) of 6.4 is roughly half his career average of 12.5. The Steelers have determined they can create big plays without the added risk of throwing down the field. That risk includes interceptions and exposing the quarterback to more danger in the backfield. With a young offensive line and an old quarterback, it’s allowing them to limit both risks.

They tried vertical. It didn’t work; sacks piled up. Now they’ve pivoted.

“If you can create spacing, you’ve got guys that can create explosives,” Smith said. “That way, certainly you’re not in the pocket as long, but there’s gonna be times where people are gonna try to bring guys up and play single high. You’ve gotta be able to hit ’em that way as well.”

Metcalf’s 15 receptions demonstrate a good mix of what Smith meant.

If they want to give Metcalf five or more yards of cushion with two deep safeties, the Steelers are happy to make you pay underneath. Good luck stopping an athlete with Metcalf’s size and speed with a full head of steam.

Metcalf may lack WR1 volume, but nobody would complain about his lack of explosive plays through four games. In 15 catches, he has three explosive plays of 20 or more yards, and another seven over 10 yards. It’s not like most of his short catches are being stopped for no gain at the line of scrimmage.

Some of this will be a game of cat and mouse. As defenses work to negate the screens and the quick-passing game, the Steelers must adapt. It’s on Smith to do so.