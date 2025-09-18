‘Lot Of Things Need To Be Better:’ Arthur Smith Evaluates Offense, Laments Missed Chances

It was hard for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ running game to be worse than in Week One. But improvement alone isn’t OC Arthur Smith’s baseline. To get to 2-1, the ground game, and everything else, must take more steps forward Sunday against the New England Patriots.

“With anything, gotta continue to improve,” Smith said Thursday via The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “It’s really simple things. Whether you’re off here or there. Whether it’s the pass game or running the football. We had some cleaner runs. It’s not where you want to be, especially when you lose a game.”

Pittsburgh’s offense posted just 17 points at home against Seattle. Only three came after halftime as the Seahawks turned a 14-7 halftime deficit into a convincing 31-17 win. The margin between a successful and unsuccessful outing can be slight and Smith lamented missed chances Pittsburgh had to capitalize on a pair of 3rd and 2s.

“We end up settling for three,” he said. “Or coming out of the first half, we get to third and 2. Those things, they add up.”

Pittsburgh failed to convert on 3rd and 2 on its opening possession. Rodgers threw incomplete, forcing Chris Boswell to kick a 48-yard field goal. First drive points are a welcome sight, but the Steelers were unable to match the touchdown the Seahawks registered on their opening sequence.

The second came on the Steelers’ first drive of the third quarter. After up an initial third down, the drive stalled after another unsuccessful 3rd and 2 that led to a punt. We noted it as our key “forgotten moment” of the game. After the offense scored late in the second quarter, it was a key missed opportunity to bookend the first and second halves with points.

“Lot of things need to be better,” Smith said.

Through two games, little about the Steelers’ offense is appealing. Though eighth in scoring, the running game has been underwhelming. The offensive line hasn’t protected well. The team has struggled on third down. Big plays aren’t there. The red-zone offense is at least finishing possessions at an 80-percent clip, but more is needed to sustain and succeed throughout the year.