‘Lot Of Plays That Was Left Out On The Field’: Jonnu Smith Says Steelers’ Offense Has ‘A Lot To Improve On’

Not many people expected the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense to start the 2025 season on a good note. With Aaron Rodgers not suiting up in the preseason, it seemed like they were primed for a slow start. However, the opposite was true. Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense had a great Week 1 showcase, putting up 34 points and carrying the team to a win. Despite that, Jonnu Smith still thinks that group can get better.

“Got a lot to improve on offensively,” Smith said Thursday in a now-deleted video on Pittsburgh’s DSEN’s YouTube channel. “I know we put up [34] points, but there’s a lot of plays that was left out on the field that we could be better at, individually and collectively. That’s what we’re here working for. We’ve all got the same mindset about it.”

After that kind of performance, it wouldn’t have been surprising to hear the Steelers’ offensive players boast about what they did. However, Smith isn’t letting that inflate his ego. Instead, he’s focusing on being even better.

He’s not the only one pointing out the missed offensive plays, either. Aaron Rodgers also spoke about how he needs to be better, pointing to a play where he didn’t get the ball to Calvin Austin III on a third down in the fourth quarter.

That’s not too surprising, though. The Steelers overhauled their offense this year. Yes, they played well against the New York Jets, but it still took a 60-yard field goal for them to win. Jalen Ramsey also had to make a great defensive play to stop the Jets on their last drive.

Also, the Steelers’ offense takes on the Seattle Seahawks this week, another strong defense. With film available on their new-look offense, they could have a tougher time moving the ball going forward.

We’ll see how the Steelers’ offense performs in Week 2. Many people are skeptical that they’ll continue their hot start. Maybe they’ll prove Week 1 wasn’t just a fluke, though. If their defense continues to play poorly, they’ll need Rodgers and company to continue playing well. It’s reassuring to hear they aren’t getting comfortable after one week, though.