‘Looked Like Franco Harris:’ Florio Has Big Praise (And Comparison) For Kenneth Gainwell

Kenneth Gainwell has one of the smallest statures on the team at 5-9, 201 pounds. Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris was the prototypical big back for his time, standing at 6-2, 230 pounds. Yet one analyst saw a bit of Harris in Gainwell’s 134 total yards against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
“He looked like Franco Harris against the Vikings in Super Bowl IX,” Florio said Monday via Pro Football Talk on YouTube “It was like there was never a negative play. Anytime they gave him the ball, he made something happen. Kind of an afterthought in that running game, and he was the difference maker yesterday. Without his performance, they don’t win that game. He picks up a couple of touchdowns, and he was unstoppable.”
There is a high burden of proof in Pittsburgh to compare anybody to franchise icon and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris. Beyond the obvious size discrepancy, it’s hard to draw any real comparisons other than the fact that they both helped the Steelers beat the Vikings.
In Super Bowl IX, Franco Harris carried the ball 34 times for 158 yards and a TD. Even including his receptions, Gainwell only touched the ball 25 times for 134 yards. He was slightly more efficient per touch, but also in a completely different era of football. He wasn’t exactly going against the Purple People Eaters yesterday like Harris was all those years ago.
This is not to take anything away from Gainwell. He showed patience, vision, and contact balance that will certainly be an asset to the team throughout this season. Most importantly, he proved that the run game isn’t toast if Jaylen Warren misses time. They don’t have to rely on rookie RB Kaleb Johnson and his eight NFL carries.
“They might have found something,” Chris Simms said of Gainwell.
Team insider Mark Kaboly reported during the offseason that a team source was raved about Kenneth Gainwell and how excited the team was to sign him. The reason for that excitement is starting to become clear.
He found his footing in the Steelers’ offense yesterday after struggling in a limited role over the first few weeks. Now they will have a nice one-two punch of Warren and Gainwell when both are healthy after the bye.