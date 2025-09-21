‘Locked In:’ Steelers Spotted Weakness Of Patriots’ Offense

Throughout the week of preparation leading up to Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Foxboro, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense saw an opportunity.

That opportunity? Punching the ball out against some of the weapons in the backfield for the Patriots. That included running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who’s had ball security issues throughout his career.

Coming out of the 21-14 win on the road to move to 2-1, the Steelers took advantage of that opportunity and then some.

Not only did the Steelers force two fumbles on Stevenson, they forced four fumbles in total on a day in which they generated five turnovers, helping lead Pittsburgh to an ugly win.

For defensive captain Cameron Heyward, the Steelers locked in on that opportunity with a guy like Stevenson all week and executed in a big way Sunday.

“That’s what happened, 100 percent. From Wednesday on, we — or probably Tuesday on — we were very steadfast about creating turnovers,” Heyward said to reporters after the win, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I think Stevenson had 14 [fumbles] going in, [Drake] Maye had some, four [Antonio Gibson] also had some, so we were very locked in on that and it paid dividends.”

It definitely paid off for the Steelers, considering they forced four fumbles. They gave Stevenson fits during the game, knocking the ball out twice. Veteran linebacker Cole Holcomb forced a fumble early in the game on Stevenson leading to a Darius Slay recovery, and then Heyward got his paw on the ball to knock it from Stevenson near the goal line, leading to a Payton Wilson recovery.

That play from Heyward kept points off the board for the Patriots and ultimately helped the Steelers’ defense hang on to win the game.

Heading into the matchup, Stevenson had 14 career fumbles, including seven last season. Maye had 10 career fumbles coming into Week 3, and Antonio Gibson even had 14 career fumbles leading into the matchup with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh focused on punching the ball out in an effort to make plays, and it paid off as all three turned the ball over, helping Pittsburgh eek out an ugly win. It doesn’t always have to be pretty, and the Steelers did a nice job of seeing a clear weakness for the Patriots and exploiting it.