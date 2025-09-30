Living In His Fears: New Model Shows Mike Tomlin Is NFL’s Most Conservative Coach

Mike Tomlin isn’t going to be the most daring coach in the NFL. And he has reasons not to be. He has a quarterback who turns the ball over at the lowest rate in NFL history and has a defense that is one of the best in the league on paper.

Yet in 2025 he’s been extra conservative. At least in the eyes of analyst Ben Baldwin. In a Tuesday post on X, Baldwin put together a list of teams that leave their offense on the field on fourth downs when appropriate. Baldwin compiled a chart, aiming to judge different teams’ gains in win probability of at least 1.5-percentage points when going for it. Pittsburgh came in dead last, doing so at a rate of 0 percent.

Small samples so far but here are the teams that most go for it when they "should" (by my model) pic.twitter.com/0hoh1kX80o — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 30, 2025

There’s been a couple of times in which Tomlin has been extra conservative this season. The most notable moment came in their only loss of the year against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

Tied 14-14 late in the third quarter, the Steelers moved the ball to midfield and were faced with a 4th and 1 at their own 48-yard line. Instead of keeping the offense on the field and at least trying to get into field goal range, Tomlin decided to punt. After that, Seattle started to run away with things. His decision to punt was looked back on as one of the more cowardly decisions of the week.

Even in the Steelers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings this past week, Mike Tomlin made another puzzling decision. Pittsburgh held a multiple-score lead in the fourth quarter and faced a 4th and goal from the Vikings’ 4-yard line. At first, Tomlin wanted to kick a field goal, which would have extended the Steelers’ lead to 27-14.

However, the offense clearly wanted to stay on the field. Tomlin begrudgingly listened to that unit, but it was a half-hearted attempt. The Steelers ran the ball with Kenneth Gainwell, who was stopped short of the goal line. It was an example of Tomlin deciding to be daring but going against his first wish of wanting to kick the field goal. Unfortunately, the odd play call didn’t really give the Steelers a chance.

That said, this doesn’t necessarily mean Tomlin is doing a bad job. Looking at the chart, three of the top four teams are having bad seasons themselves. The Panthers, Raiders and Jets all seem to be willing to take their risks, and yet there’s just two combined wins between the three of them. Fans may feel frustration with Tomlin being so conservative. But it’s not as if going for it on fourth down will always work.

In a perfect world, the Steelers play well enough to back up these Mike Tomlin decisions. They did on Sunday, although he admitted the win nearly got away from them. It’s not hurting the Steelers, but it will be interesting to see if Tomlin remains so conservative as the year progresses.