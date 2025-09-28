Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,669)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,669 on this Sunday morning, I talk about the pressure that Aaron Rodgers has faced and why that needs to change if the Steelers want a better record than the 2024 Jets.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1669)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9456575029
6bc9mw6n