Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,665)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 1,665 this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss the impressive play of Steelers NT Daniel Ekuale and why he should be considered for a larger role instead of Yahya Black.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1665)

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5516709282

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n