Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,664)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,664 this Tuesday afternoon, I suggest that if Kaleb Johnson is the future for the Steelers, they should invest in his development with some playing time.
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3920620167
