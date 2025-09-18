Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,659)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,659 on this Thursday afternoon, I believe the key to the game Sunday centers on the much-maligned Steelers offensive line holding up against the best pass rush in the NFL.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1659)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5496186058
6bc9mw6n