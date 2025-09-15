Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,656)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here, or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,656 this Monday afternoon, I wonder what the Steelers’ plan is for Kaleb Johnson, with a limited role on offense and a failing role on special teams.
