Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,654)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,654 on this Saturday afternoon, I talk about OT Broderick Jones and what the team’s options may be if he continues to struggle.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1654)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1953750163
6bc9mw6n