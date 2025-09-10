Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,651)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,651 on this Wednesday afternoon, I offer a reason why the Steelers’ run defense could improve and will get a truer evaluation against the Seahawks after an ugly start in Week 1.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1651)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4549881262
6bc9mw6n