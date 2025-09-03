Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,644)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,644 this Wednesday afternoon, I once again ask the Steelers’ passing game to reach 25 TDs, a feat they haven’t achieved in far too long and why it matters to the team’s success.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1644)
