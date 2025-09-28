Listen: Steelers Vs Vikings Reaction

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday morning in Dublin, Ireland. We talk about the offensive improvement, the great play of the defense’s front seven, and the questionable end-game decisions that made this one close.

