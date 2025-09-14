LB Patrick Queen Injured Against Seahawks

UPDATE: Both Queen and LB Payton Wilson have returned to the game after briefly exiting.

Our original story is below.

The hits keep on coming for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense, with LB Patrick Queen in the blue medical tent dealing with an injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. OLB Alex Highsmith is also doubtful to return with an ankle injury, while DL Isaiahh Loudermilk has been ruled out.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported Queen went into the blue medical tent in the second quarter.

Patrick Queen going into the blue medical tent. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 14, 2025

Per the FOX broadcast, Queen is questionable to return with a rib injury.

With Queen currently out and the Steelers also losing LB Malik Harrison to an injury last week, the Steelers are suddenly getting thin at inside linebacker. Payton Wilson and Cole Holcomb will fill in while Carson Bruener will serve as a backup.

Queen had four tackles and a tackle for a loss before exiting the game. He also logged a quarterback hit. With the Steelers struggling to defend the run, losing Queen is a blow. He’s also the team’s green dot communicator, so with him out of the game, those responsibilities likely are assumed by Payton Wilson.

Currently without Loudermilk, Queen and Highsmith, the Steelers down three starters. Per the FOX broadcast, Wilson vomited on the field, and Bruener came in to replace him. Bruener got his first defensive snap on a 4th and 1 that led to a turnover via a Nick Herbig interception.

If Wilson and Queen can’t return to the game, then it’ll be Bruener and Holcomb holding it down at inside linebacker. Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten confirmed it’s a rib injury for Queen.

#Steelers LB Patrick Queen has a rib injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 14, 2025

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.