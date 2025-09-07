LB Malik Harrison Injured Against Jets

Following a touchdown run by New York Jets QB Justin Fields in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers LB Malik Harrison appeared to be injured, as Harrison was attended to on the field before walking off it flanked by trainers.

Per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Harrison is out for the rest of the game. It’s a knee injury for Harrison, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Steelers linebacker Malik Harrison is OUT — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 7, 2025

A backup inside linebacker, Harrison is also a core special teamer for Pittsburgh. He appeared to be slow to get up following a Jets kick return earlier in the game, but he didn’t miss any time. He was brought over as an offseason addition after beginning his career with the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to be a key special teams contributor.

Harrison won’t have much of a role defensively, but with the Steelers in a goal-line situation, Harrison was in the game. We’ll likely hear from Mike Tomlin after the game about Harrison’s status, but his loss is a blow to Pittsburgh’s special teams unit, which hasn’t been particularly impressive today.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.