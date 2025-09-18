LB Cole Holcomb Will Play More Against Patriots, Says DC

The Pittsburgh Steelers are willing to shake up their depth chart to shake up their defense. After back-to-back weeks of ugly results, DC Teryl Austin is pondering giving more playing time to some. Which means reducing playing time for others. Linebacker Cole Holcomb is one player whose role is expected to expand. Austin said as much during his Thursday meeting with reporters, as shared by 93.7 The Fan.

In his first regular-season game since a serious 2023 knee injury, Holcomb didn’t log a defensive snap in Week 1. Last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, he picked up 13. Some of those came after injuries and illnesses to Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson. But even with both expected to play against the New England Patriots, Holcomb will get rotated in.

Austin didn’t reveal who will be rotated out. Most likely, it’ll be Wilson. He’s struggled more than Queen and doesn’t wear the “green dot” Queen holds as the player responsible for hearing and disseminating the play call to his 10 teammates.

Holcomb picked up two tackles against Seattle, even if one of them nearly gave up a first down as he seemed hesitant to work downhill and make the play. Still, Austin likes the edge he brings to the defense.

“Cole went in last week and did a good job. He gives you a different physical presence,” Austin said via The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “I like where he’s going; I think he’s trending in the right direction.”

Pittsburgh’s linebacker depth chart could look different across the board this weekend. Alex Highsmith will miss the Patriots game due to an ankle sprain, leaving Nick Herbig to start in his place. DeMarvin Leal could rotate in after being signed off the practice squad Wednesday.

Though the Steelers signed thumping inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley to their practice squad, joining the team days before Sunday’s game might be asking too much for him to contribute. Instead, Holcomb could be the next man up as the Steelers try to plug a leaky run defense. The biggest benefit Pittsburgh can gain is a defensive line that does a better job occupying space and blockers, freeing up linebackers to go and make plays.