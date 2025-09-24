Kyle Long: Steelers Need To ‘Invent An Identity Offensively’ Amid Defensive Struggles

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense hasn’t gotten off to a hot start this year. After all the offseason additions they made, there was a lot of excitement surrounding that group. However, the Steelers opened the year with a poor defensive showing against the New York Jets, and since then, they haven’t quieted any doubts about them. While the Steelers’ defense has been better in some areas, such as forcing turnovers, they’ve still been inconsistent. Former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long thinks that might force them to lean on their offense more.

“My frustration with the Steelers’ defense, and what are they, a little long in the tooth, is how they would be described up front,” Long said Wednesday on his Pushing the Pile podcast. “That was the strength of this team. That was the identity.

“It wasn’t something they had to search for Weeks 1-7 [in 2024], even with Justin Fields at quarterback. It was like, ‘We know who we are defensively.’ Now, we don’t know who the Steelers are, and they’re gonna have to invent an identity offensively to make up for the lack of production from the defense.”

The Steelers have been known for their defenses…but their recent porous play has @mikerenner_ @Ky1eLong and @acosta32_jp asking – Where's the Defense? pic.twitter.com/fMyZeLpg5I — Pushing the Pile Podcast (@pushingthepile) September 24, 2025

Age is an issue for the Steelers’ defense. They have some youthful pieces, like Derrick Harmon and Payton Wilson, but for the most part, that unit consists of grizzled veterans. That includes Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Jalen Ramsey, and Darius Slay, all of whom are on the wrong side of 30. That led to some concerns that the Steelers’ defense would see some of its key pieces regress this year.

However, those players are starting to pick it up after a sluggish start. Watt and Heyward in particular returned to form against the New England Patriots in Week 3.

Overall, that unit still had issues, though. While the Steelers were better against the run in Week 3, they had major issues on third and fourth down. In crucial moments, the Steelers struggled to get stops.

Thankfully, they masked that issue by forcing turnovers. However, their offense had a tough time capitalizing on those gifts. For as many question marks as their defense has, the Steelers’ offense has been just as inconsistent.

They’ve yet to put together a solid day running the ball, and their passing attack hasn’t found much rhythm. Much of it has been Rodgers getting the ball in the hands of skill players and letting them try to make something happen. Despite having DK Metcalf, the Steelers haven’t had much of a downfield passing attack.

Long is correct that they seem to lack an identity on offense. They know what they want to be, but they can’t execute properly. That unit looks disjointed.

There’s still a lot of the season remaining, though. Despite their flaws, the Steelers are 2-1. They need to be better on both sides of the ball, but they don’t lack talent. They could continue to shape their identity as the season goes along.