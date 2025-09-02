Kyle Long Sees ‘No World’ Where Healthy Aaron Rodgers Has Poor 2025 Season

Opinions on the Pittsburgh Steelers adding Aaron Rodgers have been mixed. Many people believe that it was a foolish move, thinking that Rodgers can no longer be a quality quarterback. Considering his age and recent play, that isn’t too surprising. However, former NFL offensive lineman Kyle Long has faith in Rodgers this season.

“If he can stay healthy, I see no world where we don’t see a successful campaign here for Aaron Rodgers as an individual,” Long said Tuesday on his Pushing the Pile podcast. “If he can stay on the field, I see him having a successful campaign and people not really having many gripes about his performance.”

That might be one of the most optimistic takes on Rodgers from an analyst. Long has a lot of history with Rodgers after playing for the Chicago Bears from 2013-2019. While he played on offense, Long got a front-row seat to many of Rodgers’ best years with the Green Bay Packers.

While Rodgers isn’t that same player, he put up decent numbers in 2024. He threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Compared to the standard that he’s set for himself, that isn’t an amazing season from Rodgers. However, compared to the rest of the NFL, it’s a fine year.

If the Steelers get that kind of production out of Rodgers, it would be the best season from their starting quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger was playing. Rodgers could be a much-needed spark for the Steelers’ offense.

However, as Long mentions, Rodgers won’t be able to showcase what he’s got left if he’s not on the field. In 2024, he played every game, but he dealt with multiple injuries that seemed to hamper him. The year before that, he missed basically the entire season due to an Achilles injury.

At 41 years old, Rodgers probably can’t take many more big hits. That puts a lot of pressure on the Steelers’ offensive line. That group doesn’t have a ton of experience and will be a big key to Rodgers’ success.

Or failure.

It’s entirely possible for Rodgers regress more this year, but he looked solid during training camp. All signs point to him having some gas left in the tank. Maybe that will be proven wrong during the season, but hopefully he does what Long thinks he can do.