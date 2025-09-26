Kyle Hamilton Says Ravens Fans ‘Can Be A Little Spoiled’ While Defending His DC

According to Ravens S Kyle Hamilton, as it turns out, the Steelers aren’t the only team in the world with a spoiled fanbase. That’s what the All-Pro accused Ravens fans of recently while defending DC Zach Orr. In his comments about the fans, though, he didn’t limit his thoughts to just his defensive coordinator.

“I feel like sometimes Ravens fans can be a little spoiled, just, like, the amount of success that this franchise has had”, Hamilton said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We lose five games [in 2024] and the world is about to end”.

I will note that the Ravens’ website, usually very thorough with their transcripts, didn’t post transcripts for yesterday’s interviews. At least they haven’t as of this writing, after 2 AM EST, and they’re always up by now. Perhaps, as the Steelers often do, they prefer to keep such comments off their own website.

Criticism of the Ravens’ defense is, of course, fair. After all, they rank 31st in points allowed and 32nd in yards allowed, so it can’t get much worse. They also only have two takeaways and just three sacks, two by the injured Nnamdi Madubuike.

Zach Orr is in his second season as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator, and he faced similar criticism last year. Players like Hamilton had to defend him at that time as well, but the defense didn’t start to improve until they hired reinforcements on the coaching staff.

By the end of last season, the Ravens did managed to turn things around. They finished ninth in points allowed and 10th in yards allowed on the strength of their run defense. While they allowed passing yards, they also took the ball away. That’s something Hamilton and company haven’t been able to do this year, and he points the finger inward.

“It’s just a matter of us doing the right stuff”, Hamilton said about the Ravens’ struggles on defense. “And that’s where I feel like the critiques of Zach [Orr] or whatever coaches are unfair because he can’t go out there and play for us as much as he wants to. He can’t. So, it’s up to us to go out and get the job done. So, it’s not a Zach thing”.

The comment from Hamilton about Orr wanting to play but being unable to is pertinent, because he is a former Ravens linebacker. Playing just three years, he was on a Pro Bowl trajectory, but his career ended due to a congenital spinal issue. Still just 33, in another timeline, he could still be playing right now.

But that doesn’t excuse the results Orr’s Ravens defense is producing, regardless of who Hamilton chooses to blame. It’s certainly not the fans’ fault, whether he agrees with whom they blame.