Kurt Warner Thinks Aaron Rodgers Will Be ‘Really Good,’ But Still Has Steelers Missing Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers has done a lot in the NFL, but this year, he’s trying to add something new to his legacy. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he’s trying to have success with a team besides the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers’ two-year stint with the New York Jets was ugly. Now, he’s seeking to write a better ending to his career. However, that’s easier said than done. Not many quarterbacks have continued to play well into their 40s. Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner is optimistic about Rodgers, though, even if he’s not bullish on the Steelers’ playoff hopes.

“I think [Rodgers is] gonna be really good for them,” Warner said recently on The Rich Eisen Show. “We know that their defense is going to be good. I think that they’re going to win a lot of games. But I don’t know if they’ve made the moves or if Aaron is at the point where he can push them over the top.

“On our preview show, the Steelers were the team I kicked out of the playoffs. Even though I believe they’re gonna be a better team than they were last year, I kicked them out of the playoffs. Just because, when I look at the AFC, and I look at the talent there, and I look at their division, they’re gonna be a good, solid football team, but I don’t think they’re gonna be a great football team.”

On paper, the Steelers look like they should be a better team this year. Despite their issues at quarterback, they’ve remained in the playoff picture. If Rodgers is really good, like Warner thinks he’ll be, then it’s reasonable to assume that they should have a spot in the postseason.

Unfortunately, things likely won’t be that simple. Like Warner mentions, the AFC is stacked with talent. It’s home to not only playoff contenders but Super Bowl favorites. It might be a tight squeeze when the postseason rolls around.

However, it’s also important to note the Steelers’ recent history. In the past 10 seasons, they’ve only missed the playoffs three times. They’ve managed to make the playoffs in two of the three seasons since Ben Roethlisberger retired as well. During that time, their offense has been a severe weakness.

If Rodgers plays well, then the Steelers’ offense will be better than it has been in years past. Also, their defense might be the most talented it’s been in years. While the Steelers might not be able to contend with the best of the best in the AFC, there are seven playoff spots. As long as they stay relatively healthy, they should at least be in the fight to be one of the three wild card teams.

Will the Steelers be great this year? That depends on what your definition of great is. Will they be Super Bowl contenders? That feels unlikely. Could they finally win a playoff game, though? That goal seems more achievable, and it would certainly be a great feeling.