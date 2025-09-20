Kozora: The Positives Of The Steelers Season

The sky feels like it’s falling. Two games into the season and coming off a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ lofty summer goals haven’t materialized. No question, this team has problems: some big, some small, some fundamental. We’ve outlined them all throughout the week. Pessimistic as even I – scared of my own shadow – can be, there are positives to take away. Here’s a couple.

1. Aaron Rodgers Can Win Games

That’s the big one. The biggest one. Pittsburgh finally has a quarterback who can put the team on his back. Now, the Steelers can’t crush Rodgers with the weight of it. At 41 years old, he can’t carry the team for long stretches, and two games in, there’s been too much put on his plate. But he can elevate this team and rally and win in clutch moments.

Against the Jets, he fired four touchdown passes on a day when the defense struggled and the running game was on a milk carton. He led a two-minute drill for a touchdown and the game-winning drive to set up Chris Boswell’s game-winning field goal. He can make high-level plays that Pittsburgh hasn’t had in years. If the Steelers make the playoffs, a thought that is far away and difficult for some to imagine in the team’s current state, they need that kind of play to get over the hump and win a postseason game.

Pittsburgh hasn’t had a quarterback like this since Ben Roethlisberger. Probably not even late-stage Roethlisberger, either. Definitely not the 2021 version. Maybe not even the 2020 version, despite that being an 11-0 team. This is as good a quarterback as Pittsburgh has had since 2018, the remnants of the Killer B’s era, and it’s nice to know Rodgers can rise big when Pittsburgh needs him—so long as the Steelers don’t demand it every week.

2. Steelers Still Great In Close Games

Mike Tomlin’s superpower. Arguably his greatest trait. That sounds passive-aggressive. It’d be a lot more fun if Pittsburgh blew out opponents every week. But that’s not the NFL norm. Last season, only one-third of outcomes were decided by 14-plus points (90 of 272). The NFL is the elite of the elite, and most games are tight.

Pittsburgh wins those games more often than not. The Steelers did in Week One, a two-point victory over the New York Jets. Since his hire in 2007, Mike Tomlin’s Steelers have the NFL’s best winning percentage in one-score games: 61.6-percent. No other team has even cracked the 60-percent mark. Even in the post-Roethlisberger era, Pittsburgh is fourth league-wide with an even higher winning percentage: 67.6.

Analytic heads will call it luck. Regression to the mean is inevitable. They haven’t been correct yet.

The 2025 Steelers aren’t a powerhouse. That was assumed heading into the season and confirmed by the first two weeks. They’ll win on the margins. And Tomlin’s teams always seem to come out on top.

3. Chris Boswell Is Elite

No one in Pittsburgh does, but as a regular reminder: don’t take kickers for granted. Boswell is the elite of the elite, a company that only Dallas’ Brandon Aubrey shares. He steals points, steals games, and is so accurate, consistent, and dependable that it changes how both sides play. Pittsburgh knows it can score once it crosses the opposing 45. Defenses know it, too. It’s why Rodgers can take a vertical shot on third down with the game on the line against the New York Jets. Incomplete as it was, Boswell was trusted to go out and make the kick.

Pittsburgh has an upper-hand most teams can’t match. And there’s nothing the opposition can do about it.

4. The Defense Will Grow And Get Healthier

A little bit of wish-casting here. Replacing over 10,000 snaps from the roster a year ago was a good thing. A refresh was needed. It doesn’t come consequence-free. There are growing pains, even for veterans and stars (or former stars) like Pittsburgh’s collected. With time, improvement is reasonable. Predicting health is impossible, but the team is hurting out of the gate. Key pieces up front are dealing with injuries. Rookie Derrick Harmon’s debut this week is a boost, albeit a likely limited one. He’ll be on a snap count. Hopefully, SS DeShon Elliott and CB Joey Porter Jr. can return for Week Four with EDGE Alex Highsmith getting back after the bye.

Will there be more injuries along the way? Probably. But if the team can avoid long-term losses while those injured return, the Steelers can show the best version of themselves.

5. A Win Sunday Makes Everything Feel Better

Even with tough challenges ahead, the Steelers are at a sort of inflection point. Publicly, anyway. Sitting at 1-1, beating New England on the road is a big boost. The sky that’s fallen this week gets put back up. If Pittsburgh can’t improve upon its most significant issues, run defense and running the ball, questions will still linger. But being a 2-1 team three games in – that’s not bad. Especially knowing the Steelers aren’t playing their best ball. They weren’t against Seattle and still had a competitive game up until Kaleb Johnson’s fluky flub.

Pittsburgh’s climbed out of holes before. They’ve gotten pretty good at it, actually. Blowout losses early in 2023 to make the playoffs. A 1-4 start in 2022 to finish above .500. A 1-3 start in 2021 to make the postseason.

Tomlin and the Steelers seemingly play their best when they’re counted out. They do more with less, and they certainly can do it again.

None of this offers a guarantee. Pittsburgh could lay an egg against New England. I picked them to lose (maybe I’m secretly hoping my reverse-jinx, Alex-magic applies here). You can and should still be frustrated with how the team has looked. But the season isn’t over. Keep watching, keep analyzing, and we’ll see where Sunday and the season take us.