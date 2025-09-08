‘Knowing Where To Go With The Ball Is A Superpower:’ Analyst Bullish On Rodgers After Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won many shootouts over the last few seasons, but in QB Aaron Rodgers’ debut, Pittsburgh came back from a nine-point deficit and pulled off a 34-32 win. ESPN’s Kevin Clark believes that while Rodgers might not have the same athleticism he used to, his ability to pick apart a defense is a “superpower” that will help lead the Steelers to success this season.
“He cannot extend plays where he misses three guys in the backfield and throws it 40 yards on the field. He can’t do that anymore. What he can do, is he was doing a lot of bootlegs to the right and then smashing defenses with the open guy,” Clark said on his This Is Football podcast. “That’s it. It was not a magic trick. It was just Aaron Rodgers knows where to go with the football because he can read a defense, get them to declare with his eyes, and then stretch them out, find the open guy, bam. Knowing where to go with the ball is a superpower, even if you don’t have the athleticism that you used to.”
He added that even if Rodgers winds up being the 15th-best quarterback in the league, the Steelers will be a playoff team.
“I think they’re a decent team with a decent quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is a solid investment. I really liked it.”
Rodgers looked comfortable within Arthur Smith’s offense, going 8-of-10 for 71 yards and three touchdowns off play-action. There were a lot of lingering questions about how Rodgers and Smith would mesh together, but Sunday proved that it has the potential to be a really good match. Clark noted that Rodgers’ three touchdowns off play-action were the most he’s had in a game since 2016, and after seeing Rodgers in action, it’s clear he still has enough left in the tank.
The Steelers weren’t signing a 41-year-old Rodgers to be a mobile, athletic quarterback. Even though Mike Tomlin has preached the value of quarterback mobility, at this point in his career, Rodgers makes up for his limited athleticism with superior football IQ. He was able to spread the ball all over the field and find open receivers. Even when he was throwing to a covered receiver, his ball placement was sound, allowing his receivers to make plays.
It’s the type of performance that should spur optimism in what the Steelers could be this season, and even though Clark admitted he’s higher on Rodgers than the national consensus, it’s easy to see why he’s confident. Even with mobility becoming more and more important, there aren’t many quarterbacks who have the smarts and ability to read and pick apart a defense like Rodgers. Even in a game where he took four sacks, he still was able to carry the offense to a win on a day when the defense struggled.
That’s been a rarity in Pittsburgh in recent seasons, and it’s one reason why Tomlin has been so confident in Rodgers. If he can continue looking like the quarterback he was on Sunday, then the Steelers should be right in the playoff mix.