‘Know He’s Smiling At Us Today’: Mike Tomlin Glad Steelers Brought Dan Rooney’s Dream To Life

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially won the NFL’s first regular-season game in Ireland. It was a little more difficult than it seemed like it was going to be at first, as the Minnesota Vikings attempted a comeback late. However, the Steelers secured victory. Mike Tomlin is always happy when the Steelers win, but considering the Rooney family’s connection to Ireland, this game meant more.

“We talked a lot about the late, great Ambassador [Dan] Rooney last night,” Tomlin said after the game via the team’s YouTube channel. “I know he’s smiling at us today. It’s just an honor to fulfill his vision, to bring NFL football to Dublin. Been thinking about him a lot on a personal level, and so, I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that.”

Rooney owned the Steelers from 1988 to 2016. He also spent time as their president and general manager. He helped create their team’s culture, being a pillar of the league as a whole for years.

However, Rooney wasn’t just involved in football. Like Tomlin mentions, he was also the United States Ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012. His family’s roots go back to the country, and he loved being involved with it. For years, Rooney worked to bring an NFL game to Ireland.

Unfortunately, he passed away in 2017. While the Steelers played a preseason game in Ireland in 1997, Rooney never saw his team play an actual game there.

Rooney’s dream has lived on after his death. The NFL made it to Ireland this year. Before the game, the Steelers spoke a lot about Rooney. He was more than just an owner. To many members of the organization, including Tomlin, he was a close friend.

Therefore, it makes sense that Tomlin would feel more pride and joy after this win. Rooney’s dream came to life. The game in Ireland was a success. Although Steelers fans would’ve loved to see their team win in a blowout, a close game could’ve created more fans in the Emerald Isle. The NFL is confident it will return to Ireland. Perhaps that means the Steelers will get to return and live out Rooney’s dream again.