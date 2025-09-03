Kinkhabwala: ‘Cannot Tell You Enough’ How Much Praise Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson Have Received

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense made many changes this offseason. They have some familiar faces, such as Jaylen Warren and the entire starting offensive line, but they’ve got just as many new players. That includes Aaron Rodgers, Jonnu Smith, DK Metcalf, and Kaleb Johnson. Despite all those changes, wide receiver is once again a question mark for the Steelers. However, reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala recently named two Steelers receivers as the most interesting players on their offense, outside of Metcalf and Rodgers.

“I cannot tell you enough how many good things I’ve heard about Calvin Austin [III] and Roman Wilson,” Kinkhabwala said Wednesday on radio station 93.7 The Fan. “I’m really intrigued to see what these two young guys can possibly do.”

Austin and Wilson both figure to be significant pieces of the Steelers’ passing attack this season. They should both have opportunities to take the Steelers’ number two receiver job.

Austin’s role increased in 2024, and he showed signs of growth. He caught 36 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns. However, the Steelers will need more from him. Earlier this year, Steelers receivers coach Zach Azzanni expressed confidence in Austin as the Steelers’ starting receiver opposite Metcalf.

Unfortunately, he didn’t get many chances to prove that. Austin suffered an oblique injury that held him out of the preseason and much of training camp. While disappointing, it opened the door for other players to step up.

Wilson benefited the most from Austin’s absence. As a rookie in 2024, Wilson missed most of the year due to injury. However, Mike Tomlin still expected him not to miss a beat this year. While Wilson started slowly in training camp, his play eventually picked up, making several exciting plays during the preseason.

Now, with Week 1 approaching, it remains to be seen how effective Wilson and Austin can be when the real action starts. This is also a contract year for Austin, so that adds a little more pressure to his shoulders. He could make a lot of money if he helps the Steelers finally answer their number two receiver question. Just as well, he could cost himself a nice payday if he plays poorly.

If either plays well, the Steelers’ offense could become much more dangerous. They have a solid crop of tight ends and running backs. Austin and Wilson have a chance to add another interesting wrinkle to the Steelers’ offense.