Kenneth Gainwell Will Play ‘More Than People Think,’ Dulac Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in two new running backs this offseason, signing RB Kenneth Gainwell and drafting RB Kaleb Johnson to join Jaylen Warren in the backfield. While Warren will lead the backfield, both Johnson and Gainwell will factor in, and Gerry Dulac believes that Gainwell will get a good amount of work, starting today.

“I think people are gonna say Kenneth Gainwell more than maybe they expect. Obviously you’re going to start with Jaylen Warren. Obviously, they want to work Kaleb Johnson in, but I think that’s going to be a little slow at the beginning…Kenneth Gainwell is very good at that pass game, we saw him a lot in preseason and training camp. He’s gonna play more I think than people think, and it’s going to be a three-man rotation,” Dulac said on the KDKA Kickoff show.

Gainwell and Warren offer similar skill sets with their ability as pass protectors and as receivers out of the backfield, and it makes sense that he may get some more work early in the season than Johnson. Johnson still needs to work on those aspects of his game, and early in the season, the Steelers could rely more on their veterans to play a role in the backfield.

During training camp, the Steelers lined Gainwell up out wide as a receiver at times, and that’s a role he could play for Pittsburgh. His versatility is an asset and it could allow him to play more than expected earlier in the season.

Gainwell played 301 offensive snaps for the Eagles last season, so he’s well-equipped to handle a role for the Steelers. It’ll be interesting to see just how exactly the team splits up their backfield work, as Johnson may offer more upside as a runner while Gainwell is better in other facets of the game.

In passing situations, it seems as if the Steelers will rely on Gainwell and Warren while Johnson could see some early-down work as part of the three-man rotation. But it’s clear that Gainwell shouldn’t just be written off as Pittsburgh’s third running back, and he could play a somewhat significant role early in the season as a key part of the team’s backfield. While Johnson’s role could expand throughout the year, it sounds like we may see Gainwell on the field more often today against the Jets.