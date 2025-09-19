Keeanu Benton Outlines Goals, Where He Can Improve

No player on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has come under the scrutiny like NT Keeanu Benton. Entering an important third year, his play has seemingly regressed instead of naturally moving forward. But early in the season, Benton knows there’s a long way to go before conclusions matter, and he outlined how to get better.

“Being more stout, being more gap sound as a collective,” Benton said via Steelers.com about how the defensive can improve. “And then personally just whooping the block. I feel like I’ve been getting in blocks. Being in my gap, but just not getting off those blocks and making plays. So I just gotta focus on my finishing.”

Benton’s comments echo what Mike Tomlin and Teryl Austin have said. Players in positions to make plays but unable to shed and finish. Still, the tape has shown Benton struggle to take on double-teams and get washed at the point of attack while the Steelers’ run defense has allowed nearly 300 rushing yards through two games.

Being a Steelers’ defensive lineman starts with the running game. But Benton has also been quiet as a pass rusher. With just two NFL sacks and none this season, he’s working on developing a more varied arsenal to keep lineman guessing.

“I feel like the club/over is just something that that’s natural for me,” he said. “And just being more conscious of trying different moves is something I’ve been putting an emphasis on.”

Prior to the season, we named his club/over as one of the top-five individual rush moves on the Steelers’ roster. A club with the right hand, a swim with the left, Benton’s athleticism and hip fluidity allows him to fit through gaps most linemen can’t.

Keeanu Benton (#95) finished his rookie year with *only* one sack. But he was a half-step away from about five more. His club-over move is a potent go-to. 60% of his pressures via this move. And created big plays for the Steelers' defense. I cut-up each one. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/a7Om2uYls6 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 19, 2024

But it’s also proven to be his only rush move. Last year, we noted its diminishing returns as blockers get familiar with his rush plan – a move that always goes to his right – and begin to counter. Benton contends there’s a difference between knowing his move is coming and stopping it.

“They can try [to stop it], but it comes with some power too, though,” he said. “So sometimes they might sit on it. Sometimes they might get clubbed three yards.”

His move has still worked in moments, but it hasn’t been as effective in the past. Benton’s tried out other moves, mostly a rip with a spin (either as part of his rush or counter) without the same degree of success. Benton’s bull rush has also been less effective, letting offensive lineman sit on his finesse moves.

Improvement in the run and pass game are both key for Benton. He wasn’t drafted to do just one thing. Right now, he’s struggling to do either. But a great outing against the New England Patriots this weekend can change the narrative against him.