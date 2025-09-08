Keeanu Benton Must Be ‘A Little Bit Better’ Run Defender, Former Steelers DL Says: ‘Got To Play With Technique’

Nearly eight months — 239 days, to be exact — after allowing 299 rushing yards in a Wild Card loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers faced a tough test in the New York Jets Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

The Steelers promptly failed the run defense test.

Pittsburgh allowed 182 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries, struggling to stop Breece Hall and Justin Fields in the run game time and time again.

As Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen summed up well after the Steelers’ 34-32 win, the defense “played like shit.”

One of those pieces that was really poor was third-year nose tackle Keeanu Benton. He came into the season with a transformed body, one better suited to hold up at nose tackle, but it didn’t matter. He was repeatedly pushed around, blown off the ball and rendered obsolete as a run defender.

For former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke, Benton’s issues Sunday stemmed from his technique.

“He’s got to be a little bit better. He was short on some of his gaps. He tries to make plays [and] he’s got to play with technique,” Hoke said of Benton Sunday on KDKA’s Nightly Sports Call, according to video via the show on YouTube. “And that’s one of the things when I watch the film, keep pushing, keep pushing. Get in your gap.

“Don’t come off to try and make plays, you get yourself out of position and that opens up a gap in the middle of the defense, and that’s what you saw today.”

Benton was a mess from start to finish Sunday.

On the first snap from scrimmage, he was turned sideways in the hole and buried on a double team from Jets center Josh Myers and guard Joe Tippman. That led to an 18-yard gain for Breece Hall, opening the floodgates in the run game quickly.

According to Pro Football Focus, Benton graded out at a 48.7 overall, including a 47.8 against the run. Somehow he wasn’t the worst-graded run defender on the team though. That went to cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and fellow defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk.

Things started poorly for Benton and never improved. He wasn’t alone, either. The rest of the Steelers’ run defense was a mess and had no real answers at the point of attack for the Jets’ run game. Hoke ripped second-year inside linebacker Payton Wilson, too.

It’s not all on Benton. But with first-round rookie Derrick Harmon missing the game with a knee injury, Benton needed to step up. He didn’t come close to doing that, and his performance raised real concerns moving forward.

He has to be better, plain and simple.