Kaleb Johnson’s Mistake Hopefully A ‘Painful Learning Lesson’ For All Young Players, Tomlin Says

Sometimes, in life and in sports, adversity is what you need to face in order to become successful. Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson is learning that right now.

The third-round pick out of Iowa made a major mistake in Week 2 in the home opener against the Seattle Seahawks, botching a kickoff under the new rules, leading to a Seattle touchdown that swung the game in a major way.

Now, he is seemingly out of a job on special teams, and could even be inactive Sunday in Week 3 against the New England Patriots after the Steelers elevated running back Trey Sermon from the practice squad.

For head coach Mike Tomlin, the mistake was just poor judgement from a young player. But in his sit-down with Bob Pompeani for The Mike Tomlin Show on Steelers.com, he hopes the moment is a learning lesson for all young players on the roster, not just Johnson.

“Just poor judgment. A young guy not being in tune with the NFL playing rules. The stage was a little big for him. It was obvious just watching it unfold, and so it’s a painful learning lesson for him, but not only for him, hopefully for all our young guys,” Tomlin said of the special teams mistake, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “We got a lot of young guys participating and contributing in a lot of ways. There’s some dramatic differences between the pro game and the college game. There’s some subtle differences and they gotta work their tails off, man, to continually educate themselves so that they can make correct decisions at real speed.

“Certainly if you sit Kaleb [Johnson] in a classroom and ask him about the differences between the two games, he can articulate that. But the key is to get enough physical repetition where you can do it like breathing and executing under duress at full speed.”

The Steelers do have a number of young pieces contributing across the board. Johnson wasn’t the only rookie seeing special teams snaps. Fourth-round OLB Jack Sawyer and seventh-round linebacker Carson Bruener have a heavy presence on special teams.

Fifth-round defensive lineman Yahya Black is playing a good number of snaps defensively. First-round pick Derrick Harmon is set to return to the mix soon, too, and should have a key role defensively.

It’s not just rookies, either. The offensive line remains relatively young with second-year pros Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick and Troy Fautanu holding down key roles, along with third-year tackle Broderick Jones. Third-year nose tackle Keeanu Benton, second-year linebacker Payton Wilson and third-year corner Joey Porter Jr. all have sizable roles, too.

They have plenty of NFL experience at this point, but they’re still young pieces going through growing pains.

It was tough to see Johnson make that mistake, not only because it was clear he was overwhelmed and not entirely comfortable in the kick return role since early in the preseason, but it also might have cost him a helmet on game day, at least for one week. There was a lot of anticipation and excitement for the rookie running back, but he’s gotten off to a tough start and has a major gaffe on his resume early in the NFL.

It’s a teachable moment though, even if Tomlin prefers not to have those happen in games.

“I prefer not to have those type of teachable moments, you know? But everything is a teachable moment,” Tomlin said. “You know, we’re two games into this thing. We’ve got a lot of ball in front of us. We better learn when we’re successful and obviously we better learn when we’re not successful. But the bottom line is, win or lose, whether we’re talking about as a collective or as individuals within the collective, this journey that is the season is a big learning process, and so we gotta cover a lot of ground in those spaces, particularly early on.”

Adversity is the best teacher, even if it occurs in a big spot like what happened with Johnson. He’s responded well so far, and he even stood up and answered all the questions after the game, too, which was encouraging to see from a young player.

We’ll see if he can bounce back when he gets the opportunity, but maybe a chance to sit down and catch his breath in Week 3 will be good for him. All young players need to take notice, too.