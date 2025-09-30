Kaboly: Steelers ‘Outcoached’ Vikings’ Unoutcoachable Coaches In Dublin Victory

The Steelers’ coaching staff deserves significant credit for besting the Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell and Brian Flores, Mark Kaboly believes. Regarded among the best football minds in their respective roles, the two certainly garner respect around the league. On Sunday against the Steelers, however, they did not look like the more strategic team.

Indeed, perhaps the opposite was true, as even Vikings defenders admitted. While not specifically crediting the Steelers’ coaching staff, they acknowledged the Steelers had a “good game plan” that limited their effectiveness. With an offense capable of churning out yards after the catch, they stymied the Vikings’ pass rush with quick-release passes.

“I think they played extremely well. I think they outcoached the [unoutcoachable] coaches in [Kevin O’Connell] and [Brian] Flores”, Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan about the Steelers’ coaching staff’s performance against the Vikings on Sunday.

Kaboly didn’t use the word unoutcoachable, though he attempted to, and is what he meant. The point, of course, is that O’Connell and Flores draw a great deal of credit for their offensive and defensive schemes, respectively. Against the Steelers, however, their coaching was unable to get either unit on the right path.

The Steelers on defense, for example, churned out an excellent pass rush. It wasn’t until late in the game that the Vikings piled on the yardage, and a huge blown coverage attributable to injuries in the secondary aided that, as well. The Steelers’ coaching staff doesn’t deserve much fault for that, nor does the Vikings’ coaching staff deserve praise.

Offensively, the Steelers relied heavily on big bodies, using OL Spencer Anderson as an extra blocker. TE Darnell Washington played about as much as all the other tight ends combined, being their big-bodied blocker. In turn, they had their best running game of the year. “I was stunned about how they were able to run the ball”, Kaboly said, against the Vikings.

“I think this really shows that maybe Arthur Smith might know what he’s doing a little bit. Maybe Teryl Austin might know what he’s doing a little bit”, Kaboly said, giving the Steelers’ coaching staff credit for the game plan that took down the Vikings. “Both of those guys pretty much made arguably the two best coordinators in the league look foolish at times just by scheming up some stuff. That’s what has me looking forward to this”.

Now, the Steelers still allowed over 300 yards and 21 points at the end of the day, and to a backup quarterback playing behind an offensive line full of backups. We can’t have a complete discussion without acknowledging what Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings’ offensive coaching staff had to work with.

And for what it’s worth, the Vikings have allowed 22-plus points in three of their four games this year, which is still good for a top-10 unit. The Steelers’ 313 yards of offense marks the third time Brian Flores’ coaching staff has allowed 300-plus yards this year. But it was still the best game of the season so far form the Steelers and their coaching staff, regardless.