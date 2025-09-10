Kaboly Says Seahawks Should Be ‘Relatively Easy’ Test For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off their 2025 season with a win in New York last week. Yet, it was far from pretty. With a tough end to their schedule, the Steelers must get off to a hot start to keep themselves in the hunt come December and January. They managed to do so last Sunday, and Steelers insider Mark Kaboly expects them to keep that momentum rolling past the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

“Home game, I think everything is pointing in the favor of the Steelers right now,” Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday. “I’m not gonna say it’s gonna be a double-digit win, but I think they should be able to win this game relatively easy. I don’t think that’s a game we should be worried about too much if you’re a Steelers fan.”

Seattle really should have won their Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers. They led late in the fourth quarter and gave up a deep ball down the sideline on a broken coverage. Then, Seattle inexplicably let San Francisco score to take the lead on a poorly thrown ball from Brock Purdy. After working their way downfield, Sam Darnold fumbled to end the game.

Ironically, the Steelers are coming off a win in a game they probably shouldn’t have won. New York led by 10 at one point on Sunday, and completely dominated the trenches. It took four touchdown passes from Aaron Rodgers and a career-long 60-yard field goal from Chris Boswell to escape with a victory.

The Seahawks aren’t world beaters, but the Steelers will need to play better to come out with a win. Fortunately for them, it could be a get-right game. The Seahawks couldn’t establish any sense of a run game against San Francisco. Defensively, they did well not to allow any big plays on the ground. But San Francisco did wear them down throughout the game and finished with 119 rushing yards.

For a Pittsburgh team that was just dominated in the trenches, they have a chance to bounce back this week. The Steelers feel that they’re ready to do so, and they really have no other choice. It’s unrealistic to expect four passing touchdowns to save you every week. Pittsburgh needs to play much more sound football moving forward, and their next test comes Sunday afternoon.