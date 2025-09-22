Kaboly: ‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Until Steelers’ Starting DL Features Heyward, Black, Harmon

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their first look at prized rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon in regular-season action, and the former Oregon standout certainly didn’t disappoint.

Harmon gave the Steelers a significant boost along the defensive line in his debut, playing 35 snaps and recording his first NFL sack. He helped shore up the run defense, too, as the Steelers held Patriots running backs to just 74 rushing yards on 22 carries, just 3.6 yards per tote.

Now that he’s back healthy, the defensive line could start to look like what the Steelers envisioned coming into the year.

But for Pat McAfee Show correspondent Mark Kaboly, he believes there’s one more change Pittsburgh could — and should — make, and that it’s only a matter of time until it happens.

Appearing on the Kaboly + Mack show after the Steelers’ 21-14 win in Foxboro Sunday, Kaboly said he believes rookie fifth-round pick Yahya Black will soon be the starting nose tackle between Cameron Heyward and Harmon.

“They made some moves there [defensively], and it was able to help them out,” Kaboly said, according to video via the show on YouTube. “That’s a definite difference in what they were able to do. And I think it’s just a matter of time until Yahya Black, Derrick Harmon and Cam Heyward’s your one, two and three across the front.

“It’s just a matter of time.”

We’re LIVE with postgame reaction after the #Steelers survived in New England despite just 200 yards of total offense thanks to five #Patriots turnovers. https://t.co/rGOeLe5Ug9 — Kaboly+Mack (@KabolyAndMack) September 21, 2025

The Steelers made several defensive changes Sunday in Foxboro, starting linebacker Cole Holcomb over Payton Wilson and safety Jabrill Peppers over Chuck Clark. Those changes paid dividends quickly as Holcomb forced a fumble on the opening drive, and Peppers later made a splash play, helping T.J. Watt force a fumble leading to a Steelers recovery.

Those changes were impactful, and they shouldn’t stop at just linebacker and safety, according to Kaboly.

On Sunday, Black played 24 snaps and had some good moments, while Heyward was flat-out dominant once again. But the weakness up front remains Keeanu Benton. The third-year nose tackle played 47 snaps and was a featured part of the defense, but he continues to struggle against the run and isn’t generating much juice as a pass rusher.

The key is in run defense though. While Pittsburgh had a respectable day against Patriots running backs, they still need more on the interior. Black is a big load in the middle of the defense, and projects as a true nose tackle. Why the Steelers won’t give him a legitimate look there remains puzzling, but it might just be a matter of time until they do, now that the defensive line is healthy with Harmon back.

Starting Heyward, Black and Harmon up front in their base defense might be the Steelers’ best personnel group. That would allow Benton to possibly move around a bit more and get back to his attacking, penetrating ways.

The Steelers seem open to changes at the second and third levels of the defense. They shouldn’t stop there. Make some changes up front, too, and put your best defense on the field.