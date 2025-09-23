Kaboly Doesn’t Think Joey Porter, DeShon Elliott Will Play Before Bye Week

Thanks to injuries to DeShon Elliott and Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers have played most of the season without half of their starting secondary. Sportswriter Mark Kaboly believes they will wait a little while longer before they bring them back, too. Although he believes Elliott is closer than Porter, he predicts neither will play before the Week 5 bye.

Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, Kaboly said he expects the Steelers to lean conservative. “I think it’s still up in the air for [Joey Porter]. Probably both [Porter and Elliott], to be honest with you, until after the bye week”.

The Steelers drafted Joey Porter 32nd overall in 2023, and he has been a starter for most of his career. They signed DeShon Elliott as a veteran addition last year, and he fit right in. Partly thanks to his security, they traded Minkah Fitzpatrick, bringing in Jalen Ramsey. Amid Porter’s injury, Ramsey’s acquisition has been even more critical. If not for him, Beanie Bishop Jr. might be playing right now. But while they are on the mend, Pittsburgh might not rush things.

“Elliott looks fine to me. He’s looked fine. There’s no limp, no brace, no crutch, there’s nothing like that. Nothing like that from the beginning, so I would imagine he’s darn close to coming back”, Kaboly said. “

Those hamstrings are tricky when it comes to a cornerback like that”, though, he added of Porter.

Kaboly noted that one tends to want to give players with soft tissue injuries more clearance for return. Last year, the Steelers did seem to take that approach with injured players, sitting them for an extra week. Then again, Derrick Harmon only had one full practice before making his NFL debut just this Sunday. Porter and Elliott are obviously much more experienced.

Neither Joey Porter nor DeShon Elliott have practiced since their injuries in Week 1. Elliott injured his knee, while Porter, as Kaboly mentioned, injured his hamstring. HC Mike Tomlin initially pulled Porter out of the opener as a precaution, but he has since missed two games.

Without Porter, the Steelers have relied on Ramsey, Darius Slay, and Brandin Echols at cornerback. In Elliott’s absence, Juan Thornhill and Chuck Clark had to take on full-time roles. This past Sunday, however, they incorporated the recently-signed Jabrill Peppers into the mix. He could continue to see an increased role—even after Elliott returns.

The Steelers defense has a tough challenge against the Vikings next week. Minnesota has Justin Jefferson, and is getting back Jordan Addison from suspension, as well. And that’s not to mention TE T.J. Hockenson, even if they have Carson Wentz playing quarterback. Either way, the Steelers could use all hands on deck in the secondary this weekend, so if Porter or Elliott have a chance to play, they could make themselves useful, for sure. But not at the risk of creating an even more long-term injury, of course.