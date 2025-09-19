Juan Thornhill Says Steelers Are Working On Nonverbal Communication: ‘Can’t Hear Anything’ At Acrisure

When it comes to the Steelers’ communication on defense, it’s a matter of old problems with new faces in 2025. Over the back half of last season, the defense dropped off precipitously, chalked up primarily to communication issues. Even with a lot of new faces, it appears they haven’t learned their lesson yet—but they’re working on it. Even if the explanation isn’t quite what you might want to hear.

“When you play at Acrisure, you can’t hear anything”, Steelers S Juan Thornhill said, one of the key communication hubs on defense, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “The fans are crazy loud. We have to get to the point where there is more nonverbal communication. We have to make sure we’re on the same page so we’re not making the same mistakes over and over again”.

The Steelers knew very well coming into this season that they had to address their communication issues from last year. Somehow, thing always seem to work so much better in June and July than in September, 2025 being no exception. Until it translates onto the field, though, it hardly matters.

Through two games, the Steelers have allowed 63 points and 789 yards. Incredibly, they’ve faced the sixth-fewest pass attempts but rank in the bottom 10 in yards allowed. It’s no surprise they ranked tied for 31st in net passing yards allowed. And the Steelers’ communication failures have played a role in that—and in some touchdowns.

What Patrick Peterson (20) does here on the Zombie call is likely what Slay was supposed to do versus Seahawks. Likely a call communication issue getting it to Slay. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/3JoTT0097k — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 18, 2025

“Payton looking back was me making sure he knew what I said because if you’re speaking or trying to yell, you can’t hear anything”, Thornhill said about the Steelers’ struggles to communicate with one another on the field last week. “When he looked back, he saw what I was trying to signal. We have to get to the point where we don’t have to verbally communicate and start signaling a little more. Once we do that, get the call quick, we have a lot of guys who can play a lot better”.

In case you haven’t heard, the team has invested heavily in the defense, once again boasting the most expensive defensive unit in the NFL. But if the Steelers can’t even get their communication down, it doesn’t matter what talent they have. And right now, there are legitimate questions about that talent, as well, including some homegrown talent.

With increasing frequency, it appears they are struggling to develop players. Some guys will flash early on and build anticipation for their future without ever building on their rookie years. That’s where Keeanu Benton is right now, and Payton Wilson is potentially walking that same path. Until the Steelers solve their communication problems, though, individual evaluation will be more difficult.