Jon Gruden Predicts Massive Game For Jaylen Warren, Thinks He’s Steelers’ ‘Best Player Skill-Wise’

When Kaleb Johnson was drafted, many figured he’d end up eating into Jaylen Warren’s carries as the season progressed. Then, the Steelers handed Warren a contract extension and have given him most of the carries through two weeks. He had some big moments against the Seahawks, and former NFL head coach Jon Gruden thinks he should be getting more carries against the Patriots this Sunday.

“I think Warren needs to get 20 carries, 17-20 carries. And I think he needs to be featured in the passing game. He is their best player, skill wise, on the Steelers right now.” Gruden said exuberantly on his YouTube channel in a video posted Friday. “Warren, I love Warren. They’ve gotta get number 30 going. I mean, Najee Harris touched the ball more than any man in the NFL over the last four years. He’s gone. Where are all those touches going?… I think it’s Warren’s time to be featured. And I think we’re gonna see that this Sunday in Foxboro.”

Gruden certainly isn’t the only one arguing for Warren to be getting more carries. Pittsburgh had no problem pounding Najee Harris at a crowded line of scrimmage over and over again last year. Now, Arthur Smith has taken an interesting approach to his backfield this season.

While it was thought that Johnson would take a handful of Warren’s carries, that’s clearly not going to be a factor yet. Johnson has only gotten two carries this season, and there’s a real chance his role diminishes even more after his kickoff fiasco last week. What’s more confusing is the Kenneth Gainwell carries. Gainwell was expected to see most of his use as a pass catcher, but he’s ran the ball 12 times so far and hasn’t done much with it.

Jaylen Warren hasn’t been breaking games open as a runner, but he’s doing about as well as possible behind a brutal offensive line. He did have a massive catch-and-run against Seattle last week, putting the Steelers in the red zone in a tied game.

Gruden is predicting a massive day for Warren.

“Look for this, Jaylen Warren catching 75 to 100 yards of passes in this game,” Gruden said. “That’s how confident I am in Warren against the underneath coverage of the Patriots.”

With Johnson in the doghouse and Gainwell ineffective running the ball, the Steelers badly need Jaylen Warren to step up. He seems capable of doing so. But he needs help from the offensive line and needs opportunities from Arthur Smith, as well. Hopefully Warren is capable of that challenge in Foxboro on Sunday.