Jon Gruden Explains Why Week 3 Could Be Pivotal For Aaron Rodgers, Steelers’ Season

Anyone who puts their entire life into one thing, like Aaron Rodgers has with football, wants to go out on their own terms. The second leg of his career with the New York Jets was supposed to be an exclamation point on the end of his legendary career. Instead, it was two years of drama and misery as he managed just five wins with the team.

Coming to an established team like the Pittsburgh Steelers was meant to right all those wrongs and give him one last chance to compete deep into the playoffs. Through two games, the team has been anything but stable, and it already feels like they’re at a tipping point entering Week 3. Jon Gruden explained why this one matters so much.

“This is my biggest concern. Is he coming back next year? Doesn’t sound like he is. We’re never gonna know, but he is a short-term quarterback for the Steelers…When he comes into the building, is he with us for the long haul? Probably not. And that can be taxing on a team,” Gruden said via his YouTube channel presented by Barstool Sports. “So this is very important, I think, for Aaron Rodgers to maintain his status as one of the great quarterbacks in the league right now, and to take the Steelers to Foxboro and get after their ass and get this win.”

It’s ridiculous to label anything this early in the season a must-win game, but things can start to snowball out of control rather quickly if the poor play and losses continue.

Mike Tomlin has always done a nice job keeping his teams focused and in the present. More impressive than his non-losing season streak is the fact that he’s barely played any meaningless games in his 19-year tenure with the team. Could that change if they start to dig themselves a hole?

Nobody would ever admit it, but Rodgers represents the last hope for older players like T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward to compete for a Super Bowl. The chances of a quarterback stepping in and having immediate Ben Roethlisberger-type success are slim to none. Falling to 1-2 with a very difficult schedule over the back half would place tremendous pressure on a team that is already starting to show cracks.

Rodgers has been a lightning rod for media criticism in recent years. Just having him on the team will amplify negative storylines. For that reason, the Steelers desperately need a win Sunday against the New England Patriots to keep their season on track.