Joey Porter Jr. Injured Against Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already lost S DeShon Elliott to injury in Week 1 against the New York Jets, and CB Joey Porter Jr. is also dealing with an injury suffered against New York. Per 93.7 The Fan on Twitter, Porter was in the blue medical tent getting his left leg examined.

#Steelers Joey Porter now in the blue tent, they were working on his left leg — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) September 7, 2025

He didn’t return to the field during the next defensive drive, and on the CBS broadcast, sideline reporter Evan Washburn reported that Porter was on the sideline stretching out his leg. He was shown on the broadcast walking around the sideline with his helmet off.

It’s unclear when Porter suffered the injury.

Porter is one of Pittsburgh’s top cornerbacks, and the secondary was supposed to be a strength for the Steelers this year with Porter, Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey their top three cornerbacks. The secondary, like most of the defense today, has not been a strength, but losing Porter would be a blow to Pittsburgh’s defense.

The Steelers have Brandin Echols as a backup at cornerback, an area that’s been hit with an injury already this season with Cory Trice Jr. on IR after a sustaining a hamstring injury during training camp. Jalen Ramsey has been playing outside corner with Porter out of the game.

