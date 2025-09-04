Jets WR Garrett Wilson Shares Expectations Facing Jalen Ramsey

New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson already has a good scouting report on Pittsburgh Steelers CB Jalen Ramsey. Echoing media reports, like ours, from the summer, Wilson expects Ramsey to be a position-less player instead of shadowing him Sunday afternoon.

“I think they gonna use him a little bit everywhere,” Wilson told Jets’ media Thursday in audio provided by the team. “He’s that type of player, he’s got great ball skills. To me, with that guy like that, you probably want ’em looking at the quarterback. So I expect them to do a little bit of everything with him.”

Since his trade to Pittsburgh in late June, Ramsey’s worn multiple hats in the Steelers’ defense. In the team’s nickel packages, he has played as the slot defender. In base, he’s worked at safety. And he picked up a handful of outside cornerback reps throughout the summer, the position he’s played the most throughout his NFL career. Ramsey will likely do all of the above, and potentially more, in his Steelers’ regular season debut.

If Wilson, or any Jets’ receiver, starts cooking, Wilson knows those plans could change.

“If someone’s getting after them a little bit, maybe they’ll put him on that player,” he said.

Wilson is the Jets clear No. 1 receiver. A target machine a year ago with 154, he reunited with college teammate Justin Fields this offseason. In 2020 at Ohio State, Wilson caught 43 passes for 728 yards and six touchdowns, all from Wilson, as the Buckeyes went 7-1 in a COVID-shortened season.

Wilson’s comments of “looking at the quarterback” suggests Pittsburgh will play more zone coverage with eyes on the football. That could also help minimize Fields’ legs if he tries to ad-lib and scramble.

Last year, the Steelers kept a lid on Wilson. In their Week 7 matchup, he finished with just five catches for 61-yards and dropped a pass that landed in CB Beanie Bishop Jr.’s hands for his second interception of the night. With a new, more creative offensive coaching staff coming over largely from Detroit, they could unlock Wilson in new ways. Pittsburgh is counting on their personnel upgrades, Ramsey and CB Darius Slay, as the perfect answers.

“Truly I expect a mixed bag with him lined up all over the field,” Wilson said.

Broadly, it makes sense for Ramsey to play in the slot on early downs when Pittsburgh’s in nickel or safety when the team is in its base 3-4. On third downs and other obvious passing situations, Ramsey could bump out to cover Wilson. In that scenario, Slay might come off the field with Brandin Echols assuming slot duties. No matter the configuration, Ramsey versus Wilson is a matchup of two playmakers. Whoever walks away with more plays might also walk away with a win.