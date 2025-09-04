Jets’ Week 1 Thursday Injury Report: Sauce Gardner Participates Fully

Listed as limited on the Jets’ estimated injury report with a fibula issue Wednesday, CB Sauce Gardner was a full practice participant on Thursday. The Jets posted their injury report to their website moments ago.

QB Tyrod Taylor also practiced in a fully Thursday, while Alijah Vera-Tucker, who will miss the season with torn triceps, did not practice. Former Steelers OT Chukwuma Okorafor, who’s dealing with a hand injury, was a limited participant.

JETS’ WEEK 1 THURSDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps)

LIMITED

OT Chukwuma Okorafor (hand)

FULL

CB Sauce Gardner (fibula)

QB Tyrod Taylor (knee)

Vera-Tucker has already been ruled out for the season, so it’s no surprise he didn’t practice on Thursday. The Steelers won’t see him on Sunday, and it’s a big loss for the Jets’ offensive line. Gardner fully practicing is notable as he’s New York’s top cornerback and will likely match up with DK Metcalf on Sunday. He’s one of the better cornerbacks in the league, and having Gardner healthy is important for New York’s defense.

Taylor is expected to serve as the backup to Justin Fields, and if he couldn’t go, the Jets would’ve likely had to elevate QB Brady Cook from the practice squad. The expectation all along has been that Taylor will play on Sunday though, and his return to full practice indicates he should be fine.

The Steelers’ injury report looked like more of the same from yesterday, although DL Cam Heyward was added with a rest day. OLB Nick Herbig (hamstring) remained limited while DL Derrick Harmon (knee) did not practice.

Both teams should be relatively healthy heading into Sunday’s matchup, and it could provide some fireworks with Aaron Rodgers returning to MetLife Stadium to play his former team while Justin Fields looks to beat the team he played for last season.