Jets’ Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Chukwuma Okorafor Questionable, Tackle Depth Runs Thin

OG Alijah Vera-Tucker was the big story this week for the New York Jets ahead of their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Losing a team captain and arguably their best offensive lineman for the season to torn triceps is a big deal, but they are otherwise entering the season in good shape with limited injuries of note.

Head coach Aaron Glenn told the media this morning that everybody else who was on their injury report is expected to be healthy and ready to go for Sunday’s game.

Coach expects everyone to be healthy heading into Sunday's game pic.twitter.com/ycvlJvwqKY — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 5, 2025

Here is the full injury report with game day designations via the Jets’ website. Questionable indicates a 50-50 chance of playing.

JETS’ WEEK 1 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) – OUT

OT Esa Pole (ankle) – OUT

LIMITED

OT Chukwuma Okorafor (hand) – QUESTIONABLE

FULL

CB Sauce Gardner (fibula)

QB Tyrod Taylor (knee)

The Jets have kept their starting OL under wraps with Joe Tippmann declining to answer questions about where he’ll be playing against the Steelers. Beat writers familiar with the team’s inner workings seem to think Tippmann will move from center to right guard with everything else remaining the same. That sets up an intriguing matchup between two massive linemen. Yahya Black’s 6-6, 335-pound frame versus Tippmann’s 6-6, 313-pound frame.

Pole is listed as a third-team offensive tackle, so his absence is of little consequence unless Okorafor is also unable to suit up for the game. That would leave them with seven healthy OL, which is one short of making use of the free roster spot you get from having eight OL active on game day. If Okorafor is unable to go, the Jets could elevate Kohl Levao or Leander Wiegand from their practice squad to satisfy the rule.

Rookie OT Armand Membou has his work cut out for him in his first career start against Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt. If he were to get injured, things could get interesting. Okorafor, a former Steeler, would presumably be the top backup. If he’s not healthy, Max Mitchell might be the top option at both backup tackle spots.