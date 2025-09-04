Jets Officially Rule Starting Lineman Out For Steelers Game And 2025 Season

The New York Jets will officially be without starting right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker not just for Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers but the entire 2025 season. Per Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, Vera-Tucker has been diagnosed with a torn triceps that will land him on season-ending injured reserve.

News of his injury first surfaced yesterday. After receiving a second opinion, the prognosis was the same. Surgery and a long rehab. Vera-Tucker reportedly suffered the injury during a one-on-one blocking drill during practice, a freak injury that changes the complexion of New York’s offensive line days ahead of its opener against Pittsburgh.

Though unconfirmed by Glenn, beat writers believe center Joe Tippmann will fill Vera-Tucker’s spot at right guard. That would push Josh Myers into the starting center role. It’s less-than-ideal roster shuffling but the team’s best course of action to present the most formidable front five against Pittsburgh’s tough front seven. Tippmann and Myers previously battled to be the team’s starting center. Now, they’re both likely to start Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Glenn said the team hadn’t solidified its plan.

It’s another injury to Vera-Tucker, a talented but oft-injured offensive lineman. It marks the second time he’s torn his triceps, suffering the same injury to his other arm in 2022. He also tore his Achilles in 2023. Vera-Tucker was largely healthy last season, starting 15 games. As Matthew Marczi wrote Thursday morning, the Jets’ young offensive line will be under additional pressure with Vera-Tucker out of the lineup. The team is starting a second-year left tackle in Olu Fashanu and rookie right tackle in Armand Membou, who will see plenty of T.J. Watt in his first regular-season game.

Steelers first-round rookie DL Derrick Harmon was set to face Vera-Tucker. Now, neither will play in Week 1. Harmon suffered an MCL sprain that will keep him out of Sunday’s game and possibly Week 2, though he’s expected to return later this month or in October.

Pittsburgh and New York kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.